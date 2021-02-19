Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACCD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Accolade by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after buying an additional 503,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,743,000 after acquiring an additional 289,411 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after acquiring an additional 526,458 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,847,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter worth about $37,753,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 484,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

