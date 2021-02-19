Brokerages Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Price Target at $38.75

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,729,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 652,594 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.47. 1,887,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.