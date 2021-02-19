The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.83 EPS

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded up $56.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $903.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $810.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 309.37, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $741.90.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.53, for a total value of $1,432,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 46,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,625,311.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total transaction of $1,651,963.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,437,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,592 shares of company stock valued at $155,572,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

