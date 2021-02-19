Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Earnings Results

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

LNT stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $47.63. 1,899,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,223. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.