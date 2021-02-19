Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,283.04

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,283.04 ($29.83) and traded as high as GBX 2,296.60 ($30.01). Computacenter plc (CCC.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,280 ($29.79), with a volume of 108,563 shares.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,221.33 ($29.02).

Get Computacenter plc (CCC.L) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,358.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,285.76. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, insider Ros Rivaz bought 799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

About Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter plc (CCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.