Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.22

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.22 and traded as high as C$16.04. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) shares last traded at C$15.83, with a volume of 20,111 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on HRX. Desjardins raised shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.67.

Get Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$553.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.28.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.