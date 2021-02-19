Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $688.27

Treatt plc (LON:TET)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 688.27 ($8.99) and traded as high as GBX 968 ($12.65). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 956 ($12.49), with a volume of 52,683 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £565.24 million and a PE ratio of 58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 873.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 692.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $1.84. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Daemmon Reeve bought 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.86 ($2,348.92).

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

