MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $130.30

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €130.30 ($153.29) and traded as high as €143.00 ($168.24). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) shares last traded at €141.45 ($166.41), with a volume of 244,799 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €121.31 ($142.71).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €130.63.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

