Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.05

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.05 and traded as high as C$35.61. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$35.46, with a volume of 2,202,507 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

