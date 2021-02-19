WABnetwork Market Cap Hits $138,281.99 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 89.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $138,281.99 and $34.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00062110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00766484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00042025 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.31 or 0.04562851 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

