Analyzing Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and RBB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $109.52 million 4.59 $34.24 million $2.48 14.90 RBB Bancorp $160.04 million 2.33 $39.21 million $1.95 9.78

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and RBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.69%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential downside of 33.18%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 28.41% 8.61% 1.04% RBB Bancorp 21.28% 8.03% 1.07%

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. As of January 25, 2021, the company operated 21 retail branches, 5 commercial banking offices, and 2 loan production offices located across 7 Bay Area counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of April 20, 2020, it operated 10 branches in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Ventura County; 1 branch in Irvine, California; 1 branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; 7 branches and 1 loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York; and 3 branches in Chicago, Illinois. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

