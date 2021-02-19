Zacks: Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will report sales of $427.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.30 million and the highest is $434.20 million. CDK Global reported sales of $516.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

CDK Global stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. 665,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,756. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,548,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 415,670 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,455,000 after purchasing an additional 402,875 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 384,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after purchasing an additional 296,308 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

