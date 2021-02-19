$437.20 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce sales of $437.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.60 million and the lowest is $432.00 million. SPX posted sales of $444.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPX.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 125.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 123.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 46.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPXC stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.03. 421,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49. SPX has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

