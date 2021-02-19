EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Announces Earnings Results

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.00. 205,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,783. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $402.62.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.40.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,684,005. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

