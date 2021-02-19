PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. 4,797,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. PPL has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get PPL alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.