GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. 12,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,841. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 61,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after buying an additional 44,113 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,134,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,607,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares during the period.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

