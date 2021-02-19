Analysts Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 161,635 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONCY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,641. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $141.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.75.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

