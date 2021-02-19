Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.96

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.96 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.48). Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) shares last traded at GBX 35.54 ($0.46), with a volume of 15,491,577 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on TLW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 27.88 ($0.36).

Get Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £482.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.06.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.