Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.84 and traded as high as C$4.55. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.33, with a volume of 46,650 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.92 million and a P/E ratio of -49.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

