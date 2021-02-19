ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.33

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.33 and traded as high as $52.48. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 845,156 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 7,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

