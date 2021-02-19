Brady (NYSE:BRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%.

NYSE:BRC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 232,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,068. Brady has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,801 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

