Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

AEE stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.33. 1,810,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

