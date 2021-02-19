Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.
AEE stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.33. 1,810,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.49%.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.