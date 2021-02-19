Brokerages Set OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) PT at $17.83

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

OSUR traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,556. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $819.91 million, a P/E ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

