Brokerages Set Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Target Price at GBX 256.40

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 256.40 ($3.35).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of LON:SPT traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 239 ($3.12). 835,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,259. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.02.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.