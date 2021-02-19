$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to report sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. Neovasc posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $2.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.40 million, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $10.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neovasc.

NVCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neovasc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 229.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,321,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,711. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

