MetaHash Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and $517,655.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00546310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00066954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00086800 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00069804 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00082020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00030310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.09 or 0.00425396 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,556,205,679 coins and its circulating supply is 2,434,979,875 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

