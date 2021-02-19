XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.22

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.22 and traded as high as $42.97. XOMA shares last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 31,742 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $406.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 13,126 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $432,632.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew D. Perry purchased 200,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,251 shares of company stock worth $2,297,649. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in XOMA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

