DREP (DREP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.73 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. DREP has a total market cap of $31.45 million and $1.73 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00061679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.00753666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00042705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00060088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00041930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.45 or 0.04528782 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

DREP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

