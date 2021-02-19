Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,761. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,512 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $464,907.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,175,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,915 shares of company stock worth $3,334,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after buying an additional 2,690,864 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after buying an additional 1,234,123 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $23,793,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

