$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report $200,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $870,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $920,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $830,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 252,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,677. The stock has a market cap of $122.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

