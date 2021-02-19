$44.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report $44.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $39.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $185.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.61 billion to $189.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $196.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $188.68 billion to $201.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $354.77. 1,818,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.15 and its 200-day moving average is $361.58. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $157.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after acquiring an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

