$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.65. 2,285,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,769. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.12. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

