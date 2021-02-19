Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.50. Waters reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

Shares of WAT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.72. 417,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,689. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.21. Waters has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $299.06.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

