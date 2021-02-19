SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89.

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF)

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties brokerage, leasing, accounting, and securities trading services, as well as active management and securities management services.

