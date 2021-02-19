DFP Healthcare Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) Trading Up 0.4%

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 20,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 52,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

