Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce earnings per share of ($1.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.04). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.03) to ($5.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($1.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.06. The stock had a trading volume of 679,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,794. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $178.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.47.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

