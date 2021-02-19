ICON (ICX) Price Tops $2.19

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, ICON has traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $267.96 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00003897 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 589,997,803 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

