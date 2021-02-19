TRON Reaches Market Cap of $4.32 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and approximately $3.63 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001176 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

