Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.92 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce $195.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.60 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $124.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $670.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $662.62 million to $675.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $806.39 million, with estimates ranging from $769.00 million to $840.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Purple Innovation.

PRPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

PRPL stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. 849,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,160. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

