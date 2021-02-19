The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is ($1.94). The Boeing reported earnings per share of ($1.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $7.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.84.

BA stock traded up $8.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.47. 12,214,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,168,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.82. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $341.24.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 40.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in The Boeing by 13.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in The Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in The Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

