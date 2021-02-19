Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.40 and last traded at $98.08. Approximately 1,791,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,174,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.54.
API has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on Agora in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Agora by 2,365.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,123 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,003,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in Agora by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $23,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
