Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.40 and last traded at $98.08. Approximately 1,791,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,174,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.54.

API has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on Agora in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Agora by 2,365.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,123 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,003,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in Agora by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $23,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

