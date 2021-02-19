Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Up 6%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.40 and last traded at $98.08. Approximately 1,791,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,174,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.54.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on API shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 2,365.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,123 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $48,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $48,003,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $23,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.
About Agora (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
