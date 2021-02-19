Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 486,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,038,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Muscle Maker stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Muscle Maker at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.