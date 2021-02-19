Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $913,500.00.

Shares of LKFN traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.80. 139,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,410. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $65.96.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 39.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 177,647 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.