GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.78

GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

About GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY)

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of home appliances and consumer electronic products in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the provision of logistics and procurement, storage and delivery, IT development, and business management services; retailing of mobile phones and accessories; and online retail of electrical appliances and consumer electronic products, as well as in property holding activities.

