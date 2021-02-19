GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Down 13%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) shares fell 13% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.64. 599,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 207,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

In other GT Biopharma news, Director Steven W. Weldon sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $60,000.00. Also, Director Steven W. Weldon sold 396,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $114,927.00. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; GTB-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; GTB-C3550, a next-generation follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550, and GTB-C3550, which contains a modified CD16 moiety; and GTB-1615, a single-chain fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors.

