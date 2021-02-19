Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) fell 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.67. 5,915,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 4,402,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

