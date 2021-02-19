OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 10.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares fell 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.81. 16,807,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 8,605,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

