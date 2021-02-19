Zacks Investment Research Lowers EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) to Sell

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 351,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,157. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,186,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 38,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.