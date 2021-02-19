Analysts Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Earnings of $7.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce earnings of $7.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.06 and the lowest is $6.42. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings of $2.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $20.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.57 to $22.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $16.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

NYSE:LH traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $246.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,101. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $252.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.64.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 145,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,671,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.